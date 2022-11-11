TROY — The Troy Trojans have a monumental task on their hands on Saturday when they host the perennial powerhouse five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia team in the District IV Class AA semifinals.
The young group in Troy has no fear and nothing to lose as they look to knock out a team that has dominated not just District IV football — but the entire state in the Class AA field.
“They’re a good team, but they’re beatable like anybody else,” Trojans’ quarterback Evan Woodward said. “You just got to go out there like another game, and you can’t be scared.”
But in 2022, it’s certainly a much different Southern team coming into the game but more importantly — it’s a much different Troy squad set to take the field.
“This is certainly a winnable game,” Troy Head Coach Jimmy Smith said. “Southern is improving and they’ve had some injuries early on. They were beaten by elite teams, teams that could win state championships in their division so they’re not that far off, and I feel like their goal is still to win a state title … But they do have chinks in their armor, where they haven’t in years past. It provides any team a little bit of hope that maybe you can compete with the state’s most prolific program in the last 30 years — because that’s what they are.”
Troy hasn’t faced Southern since the 2018-19 season, where they fell 69-16, but that doesn’t matter.
No one on the current Troy roster was there for that game and they also will be facing a Southern team who has proven to be beatable this season.
“This isn’t just about Saturday,” Coach Smith said of his young group. “This is also about the next two or three years to come. I think we’re nowhere near the team that we’re capable of becoming in the next few years with this group of kids. So win-or-lose this Saturday, this is an opportunity to get better with a young group of kids.”
They say in football having a short memory is important, but in this case, having no memory of past contests or what the Southern team has looked like in the past will play to their advantage as they look to possibly spoil their opponent’s playoff run early.
“The way I look at it, I’ve never played Southern.” running back Clayton Smith said of the matchup after their first-round playoff win. “It’s a great opportunity for me and the rest of the team. I feel like they have a lot more to lose than we do. They have a reputation, and we’re just a small town in Troy … We’ll go in confident.”
Troy comes in as the higher seed and with home-field advantage — and has faced top-notch competition throughout the season.
With tight games against both Loyalsock and Canton (both state ranked in their respective classes), they know that they can hang with top programs, and the experience of playing them has readied them for this opportunity.
“It’s not always going to be a cakewalk,” Woodward said. “We have enough talent to beat anybody, we just got to show up that day and hopefully we can show up on Saturday.”
All of these things have culminated in a team with no fear of who they play, what their record is, or what their program’s history is.
The Trojans feel like they can hang with anyone they play — and the group has more than proven that sentiment in 2022 despite being counted out in a lot of their matchups.
“We weren’t expected to win a lot of those games,” Coach Smith said. “But we did, and we’ve really improved every week and I think we’re confident and we’re not scared of anybody.”
They will also have an added advantage — mother nature.
With meteorologists expecting a heavy amount of rain on Friday before the game, it is expected to be muddy field conditions, which will hamper the speed and athleticism that Southern possesses as well as bolster Troy’s play style.
“We’re built for sloppy field conditions,” Coach Smith said of the upcoming forecast. “We think there’s a possibility that it may be to our benefit.”
So as Troy looks to pull off a huge win and possibly one of the greatest in the program’s history, they will come in with nothing to lose and a wealth of confidence that will aid them in their quest for a District IV Class AA crown.
The stars have aligned for what could be one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 season as the young Troy Trojans have the stage set to take on Southern on their home field and set the tone for the next few years of their program.
“We just have to take advantage of what we’ve learned,” Coach Smith said. “I hope we’re able to do that on Saturday.”
The Trojans will host Southern on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they look to knock off the defending state champs and punch their ticket to the D4 title game.
“We just have to play hard,” Woodward said. “Play super hard and give it our best win or lose, and hopefully, we have no regrets. If we try our best, that’s all we can ask for.”
