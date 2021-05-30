ATHENS — The Valley Playland Rebuild featured some workers who had been involved in the original construction of the playground — and that included some of the youngest volunteers from back in 1992.
Valley Playland Rebuild crew leader Bob Williams was a key part of the original build, and at that time he was also a Boy Scout leader and had brought his Troop to help out.
The members of his Boy Scout Troop still remember those days working on the original Valley Playland project and decided to surprise Williams on one of the final days of the rebuild.
Brent Smith came up with the idea to have a reunion and the group decided the best time to do that would be during the Valley Playland Rebuild.
“All of us came back together for a good cause. This was all Brent Smith’s idea that he kind of threw back at me in March and I said absolutely, lets run with it,” said Bob’s son, Kyle Williams, who was a member of Troop 15.
The memories of the first build are special for the group that returned to help out.
“The big thing was some of the memories that we had from almost 30 years ago coming over here when Bob started kind of picking up things in the first build, and most of us were teenagers and early in our scouting career ... (We were) just kind of setting a lot of our paths on how we did things, not only as a troop, but in life with our own activities and our own kids now,” said Smith.
“I remember way back then, dad was my dad but he was also more than that, he was a scout leader to not only myself but many other guys. I remember him being one of the many driving forces back then like he was now (for the Valley Playland),” said Kyle Williams.
Back then, the Boy Scouts of Troop 15 — which produced more than 10 Eagle Scouts — weren’t running any power tools, but they found a way to help out.
“He recruited us to do a lot of things. I remember screwing boards in, simple things like that ... I remember being young and having all these older guys and older women around us helping, and thinking how cool we were that we were being a part of that project and being included with these older people. It was really cool,” said Kyle Williams.
“Obviously we weren’t doing a lot of the heavy stuff because we were just kids, but definitely a lot of mulch and moving stuff around ... (We were) kind of, not too young, but still young enough to be excited about having the opportunity to play on it,” Smith added.
Getting a chance to help with the rebuild of Valley Playland was special for Smith.
“As my kids have grown up and we come back to the Valley to visit, my kids have all been on the original (Valley Playland) and that’s not something I was necessarily thinking about back then, but it definitely puts things in perspective now,” Smith said.
The group of Williams’ former Boy Scouts not only donated their time to the rebuild, but also gave money to the project and are having one of the new benches and a plaque installed near the playground in their former scout leader’s honor.
The reunion last week was a special day for all involved, but especially for Bob Williams.
“It was absolutely unbelievable. It was probably one of the more uplifting days, definitely in the last year-and-a-half. I know it was one of the most exciting days for my dad in a long, long time,” said Kyle Williams.
“It was pretty amazing. I was very impressed having the guys come back after thinking about all the stuff that we went through and we’re going to get together and reminisce tonight afterwards about all the good times we had,” Bob Williams said.
