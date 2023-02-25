As psychology gained respect and media exposure in the 1960s, more and more books were written and marketed on the one subject everyone seemed to be keenly interested in --happiness. The books were easy to sell, since they were perceived as shop-manuals, technically designed to fix the broken human spirit. Week-end seminars gave people a low-cost shot at self-transformation that could bring them within reach of that golden ring of happiness at the edge of life’s merry-go-round.
Ministers were not to be outdone; as they, too, began to see the major theme of the Bible as happiness. The major goal of the Christian life was to be happy. I guess I got caught up in all of this myself. Come to think about it, my favorite new song of the late 1980s was “Don’t worry, be happy!” I can clearly remember people hanging fish-plaques on their walls. When you walked by, the fish would turn its head and start singing “Don’t Worry, Be Happy!” Anyway, much of our preaching centered around what leads to happiness and what doesn’t. The epitome of “spirituality” was to be able to say, “Boy, am I ever happy! Don’t you want to be like me?”
Good mental health was to be happy. It was as though happiness was good, and sadness was evil --or maybe, happiness was right, and sadness was just plain wrong. Anyway, other emotions were thought to be uncomfortable, “under suspicion” and, therefore, ought to be done away with. Yet, Jesus was originally introduced to us as “a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief.” The fact is, if happiness is the antithesis of sadness, then happiness doesn’t have an exclusive claim on our attention. Think about it –would you really tell the people in war-torn Ukraine, or earthquake-ridden Turkey and Syria to “Don’t worry, be happy?” Maybe the truly “mentally healthy,” “spiritually well” people are the people who are sad, when they should be sad; anxious when they should be anxious; scared, when they should be scared. I sort of gravitate toward them –they seem “real” to me. These people are human. Sure, there really is a “time to laugh and a time to cry” (Ecclesiastes 3:4). Yet, all of our times can include love, courage, and faith.
Sadness has as much right to a respectable place in the repertoire of a healthy, whole, and “wholesome” human-being as happiness. We all know that there is happiness, and sadness, and everything in-between; they’re all parts of real life. Ridiculous expectations of what we can expect from our emotions could well be a major culprit for throwing us off balance. Don’t be afraid to experience the full range of normal human emotions --Jesus did. It may well be that a relentless search for happiness is a chief source of unhappiness. Henry Ward Beecher once said, “Happiness is not the end (goal) of life; character is.” Never forget, you can still have love, and courage, and faith –regardless of your circumstances. Happiness may be overrated. “Happiness” may be a worthy “pursuit” –but, don’t miss out on the rest of you life while you’re looking! You can still have a “good life” no matter what. Jesus did.
