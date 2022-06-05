Thomas Paul Manley, 74, of Gillett, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA surrounded by all of his loving family. He was the loving husband of the late Linda Lee (Heib) Manley who passed away on April 26, 2019. The couple married June 28, 1969 and had 49 happy years together. Tom was born on July 4, 1947 in Troy, PA, son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Brown) Manley. He was a Troy High School graduate, Class of 1965, and was a US Army veteran. Tom was retired from Hardinge in Elmira, NY where he was a Machinist, enjoyed golf, working in his yard, taking trips to see his brother in Florida, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Tom is survived by his children; Stephen Manley and Jennifer (Brian) Chamberlain, both of Gillett, grandchildren: Bethany Manley, Rachael Manley, Courtney Chamberlain, Brandon Manley, Aaron Manley, and Sarah Chamberlain, great granddaughters Sailor and Alaya, brothers Richard (Barb) Manley of Troy and Roy Manley of Lakeland, FL, special cousin Don “Rip” Ripley, special friend Linda Poteat, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda.
Services are private and are at the convenience of Tom’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To Send Condolences & Donations: VickeryFH.com
