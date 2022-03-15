DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old female, currently in good health. I had a complete hysterectomy at age 54, and stage 2B (ER positive, HER-2 negative) breast cancer at age 65, with lumpectomy and radiation. I am six months away from completing 10 years of Arimidex.
Two years ago, my gynecologist prescribed Vagifem for severe vaginal atrophy. My oncologist approved, as long as I only used it once a week. It is very helpful. My new gynecologist is recommending a suppository called Revaree instead. It is an over-the-counter hyaluronic acid.
Can I safely continue the Vagifem? Any thoughts on vaginal use of hyaluronic acid? — C.R.
ANSWER: An ER-positive breast cancer is one that has estrogen receptors, which means that estrogens can stimulate the cancer to grow. Consequently, estrogen products are used with extreme caution or not at all in people with a history of an ER positive cancer. Anastrozole (Arimidex) works by preventing the body from being able to make estrogen.
Vagifem is a brand of estradiol, the bioidentical hormone that a premenopausal adult woman’s ovary makes. There remains uncertainty about the safety of vaginal estradiol, and so I never prescribe it without approval from the oncologist. The absorption into the blood of estradiol is very low, but it is not zero, especially in a woman with severe vaginal atrophy, where the lining of the vagina is thin. It is safe to use nonhormonal treatments for vaginal atrophy, such as hyaluronic acid.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.