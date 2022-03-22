DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old woman in good health. I tested positive for the COVID virus in December 2020 and was hospitalized but did not need a ventilator. I needed oxygen for about two weeks after release. Four or five weeks ago, I noted thicker saliva in my mouth. The liquid hardens in the morning, and I have to pry my lips from my teeth. No pain; it’s just extremely aggravating. My dentist, family doctor and an ear, nose and throat doctor gave me no answers. Have you come across this strange malady? — J.M.
ANSWER: There have been many reports about changes in saliva during and immediately after COVID-19 infection. The virus attacks, among other places, the lining of the mouth. However, since it started more than a year after the infection, I think it’s unlikely to be related to the active COVID infection.
What is possible is that the virus has triggered an autoimmune attack on the saliva-producing cells in the three different salivary glands, a condition known as Sjogren’s syndrome. There are reports of dramatically increased rates of autoimmune disease, including Sjogren’s syndrome.
Of course, this is just a guess on my part. Sjogren’s syndrome can be diagnosed only after a comprehensive evaluation, including blood tests that look for evidence of autoimmune disease. A rheumatologist is one expert who might provide additional insight. Dry eyes are extremely common in Sjogren’s syndrome, so that would be a supporting historical finding, which could be confirmed by an eye specialist.
