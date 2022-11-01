DEAR DR. ROACH: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.
I called my drug plan provider (I am on Medicare with a supplemental policy and prescription drug program), and they confirmed that was the price. I then found a website that offers coupons for prescriptions. Much to my amazement, a nearby big-chain grocery store pharmacy was offering the exact same drug and quantity for $77.99 with the online coupon.
How is this possible, and does a doctor’s office usually have any idea what the “normal” cost of a prescription should be? How about giving the patient a heads-up? — B.R.
ANSWER: I can’t speak for all doctors, but I am very aware of most drug costs (my electronic system gives me a price estimate, plus I listen to feedback from patients). However, what insurance companies will pay remains almost a complete mystery, with some of my patients getting extremely expensive drugs (some costing 10 times, or more, of what your vancomycin cost) for a $10 copay, while others are paying far more than I expect for drugs that used to be very inexpensive.
For that reason, I make my patients aware of online coupon services, such as Goodrx.com. What my patients pay using their coupons is sometimes less than the copays from their insurance. Unfortunately, drug companies know that people are willing to pay for some drugs, so sometimes you can’t save any money. Pharmaceutical company assistance plans are another source of getting prescriptions for a lower cost than insurance or retail pharmacy costs, if you qualify.
