Dear Dr. Roach: I read that seniors are strongly advised to get seven to eight hours of sleep a night. While I am in bed for that time, nature calls once or twice a night, and I have some difficulty getting back to sleep. So if I am resting while trying to get back to sleep — say, 20% of an eight-hour night — does that meet the sleep advisory? — R.G.
Answer: No, resting at night is not the same thing as sleeping. People who sleep seven to eight hours per night have a lower risk of developing disease and even death than people who sleep less. Interestingly, people who sleep much longer, over nine hours per night, are also at a higher risk of disease and death than people who sleep the optimal amount.
It isn’t clear that it’s the long amount of sleep causing the increased risk. It’s possible they have depression or other conditions that cause pain and disability that cause both the increased sleep and the increased risk.
Similarly, seven to eight hours per night isn’t right for everybody. There are some people who feel perfectly well-rested on less sleep and just can’t sleep any more. What’s right for a population might not be right for everybody in the population. Further, agonizing over how much time you sleep might actually worsen your sleep.
What is clear is that if you are forcing yourself to get up after little sleep and then feel tired all day, that’s not good for your overall health. Going to bed earlier or changing your schedule to be able to sleep later is a good idea. I heard a great quote from Asker Jeukendrup: “Never stay up late for something you wouldn’t get up early for.”
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.
