TOWANDA — With halftime looming, Towanda girls soccer found itself trailing 1-0 on the scoreboard, despite a multitude of chances to tie the game up.
Finally, Anna Dunn broke through.
The Lady Black Knights’ captain raced up the right side and put one past the Lady Tigers’ keeper, to tie the game at 1-1, bringing Towanda level as the game went to halftime, before Dunn and her teammates blew the game open in the second period.
Towanda used a second-half onslaught to race past North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday, topping the Lady Tigers 5-1 at home to pick up its first win of the season.
“The game didn’t start how we wanted it to, but the message (going into the second half) was, keep playing your game,” Towanda coach Jacob McGuire said. “Don’t give up, we need to keep the pressure on, if you keep having those opportunities, they’re gonna start to go in.”
Dunn tallied three goals in the win, and Mya Savercool and Abby Locke each added a goal of their own, as Towanda used a four-goal rally early in the second-half to blow the game open at home. Kathryn Dunn added an assist for the Lady Black Knights in the win.
“I’m really, really happy for us, I knew we could do it even though we started off kind of slow,” Anna Dunn said. “Our shots were really unlucky (in the first half) everyone was hitting the crossbar, we just didn’t have it yet.”
For North Penn-Mansfield, Brooke Wilcox notched the Lady Tigers’ lone goal. Scoring just 1:38 into the game.
Wilcox’s early knock immediately shifted the pressure towards Towanda, which — despite numerous early opportunities — could not seem to put a ball into the back of the net. Multiple shots found themselves just too high or just wide, clanging off the crossbar, or rustling into the outside of the net.
Despite not getting on the board early, the Lady Black Knights dominated possession — accumulating 26 total shots on goal and earning 12 corner kicks in the contest — as they searched for a way to break through.
With the weather serving as a factor during a hot, humid day, Dunn’s first-half finish provided some relief, putting her team even as the second half approached.
When the whistle blew to begin the second half and the teams changed sides, Towanda attacked, and did so in a hurry.
“We talked at halftime and kind of figured some of the things out that weren’t working in the first half and fixed it,” Dunn said.
First, Savercool scored during a jumbled possession in the Lady Tigers’ box, putting Towanda ahead 2-1 just minutes into the second half. From there, Dunn added her next two goals — scoring a header that was served up off the foot of Kathryn Dunn, before knocking in her third moments later — to put the Lady Black Knights up 4-1.
“Anna is a tremendous talent,” McGuire said. “I think she raises the play of everyone around her too. You can’t ask for much more than that out of a player. We’re very happy to have her on the team, she’s having a great start to the year.”
A fifth Towanda goal via Abby Locke stretched the lead even further, up to 5-1, as the flurry of goals created a lead Towanda would never relinquish.
The win moves Towanda to 1-2 on the young season, and should provide a sigh of relief after the Lady Black Knights dropped each of their first two contests by a goal apiece. For North Penn-Mansfield, the loss drops the Lady Tigers to 0-3 on the season.
“I’m super proud of the players, I think they realize what a different feeling it is to be on the winning side,” McGuire said. “We want to carry that momentum forward.”
Towanda will play at Troy tomorrow, while North Penn-Mansfield will host Williamson.
Troy 1, Wyalusing 0
WYALUSING — Troy girls soccer picked up a tight win over Wyalusing on Tuesday, outlasting the Lady Rams, 1-0, in a battle of 3-1 teams.
Alexis McRoberts found the back of the net for the Lady Trojans with 34:11 to play in the first half, and both sides went quiet on the scoring front from there on. The early goal proved to be the deciding factor, as neither side mustered anything on the scoreboard the rest of the way.
The win moves Troy to 4-1 on the season, while Wyalusing drops to 3-2.
Troy will host Towanda tomorrow, while Wyalusing will head to Athens.
Athens 3, Wellsboro 0
WELLSBORO — Athens girls soccer won on the road on Tuesday, running away from Wellsboro, 3-1, to pick up its second straight win.
Lizzie Gorsline completed a hat trick — tacking on two first-half goals before adding a third in the second half — to pace the Lady Wildcats’ offense to the victory.
Athens will play Wyalusing at home tomorrow.
