Towanda officials award street paving bid, advise public to lock vehicles

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough officials awarded a street paving bid and advised residents to protect their vehicles during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
Bishop Brothers was awarded the 2023 street paving project with a bid of $227,094.55, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. Borough officials opened two sealed bids for the paving projects on April 20. The other contractor was M.R. Dirt who proposed a bid of $274,724.25.
The 2023 streets that will be paved include:
• Packer Avenue from William Street to Merrill Parkway.
• Spruce Street from Packer Avenue to William Street.
• Olive Street from Second Street to Fourth Street.
“We have it in the contract they have to finish before school starts in August,” Hotaling said.
During the meeting, Mayor Garrett Miller told the public to lock their vehicles to ensure the protection of their property.
“Just a reminder to residents, this time of year [has] minor uptick in thefts,” Miller said.
The borough sees a slight increase in thefts when the weather gets warmer in late spring or early summer, he stated.
“We just wanted to be proactive as a lot of potential thefts are crimes of opportunity if vehicles are left unlocked,” Miller added.
