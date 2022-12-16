Towanda students donate pennies to TACO

Have you ever wondered how much $100.00 worth of pennies weighs? The answer is 55 pounds. That means from October 24 through October 28, the homerooms of Towanda Area High School collected 10000 pounds of pennies in their penny drive (worth over $1800.00 dollars). The Student Council held a competition between homerooms, allowing ONLY pennies to be donated.
Anything other than pennies brought a penalty! Proceeds were donated to the Towanda Area Christian Outreach food pantry. We are awed by their effort and generosity!
The students of TASD are not the only community minded young people in the area. The children of Saint Agnes school hosted their annual Turkey Trot, resulting in yet another large food donation for the pantry this year.
The LeRaysville and Towanda branches of First Citizens National Bank each hosted fundraisers and food drives. PS Bank collected funds and made donations to local organizations, including TACO.
In addition to dry goods, turkeys were donated by many kind people, including Cargill and the employees of JeldWen. Flynn Propane and Keck’s are donating hams! More than 1250 pounds of vension have come to TACO from Bruce’s Custom Meat Processing and LeRaysville Meat and Cheese through Hunters Sharing the Harvest.
Shaina Brown, owner of Keystone Cards & Games in Sayre hosted an official in person game tournament for local players all over Bradford County and parts of NY with the cost of entry being food items for TACO. The volunteers at TACO did an internal fundraiser and canned food drive in memory of John Palmer.
With inflation hitting everyone in every way, TACO is seeing a significant increase in clients. Our costs are going up as well, but we are able to meet these greater needs because of the consistent generosity of those who stand with us. We are truly blessed because your support shows that you believe in the food pantry.
Operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10-12. We serve the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing, and Towanda school districts. Income limits do apply. TACO can be reached at 570 265 4422 or follow us on Facebook (TACO Food Pantry). TACO is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (route 6) Wysox PA 18854. TACO will open on December 28, but otherwise, the food pantry will be closed starting on December 22 and will reopen on January 4, 2023. TACO is an equal opportunity provider.
We at TACO wish you all a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.
