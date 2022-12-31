Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 based in Wellsboro is meeting in person this coming Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 but not on Zoom. Leading the meeting is Vice President Art Antal.
The business meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro ActIve Living Center (formerly the Wellsboro Senior Center) at 3 Queen Street In Wellsboro. The public is invited to attend.
Featured speaker is Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Waterways Conservation Officer Chad Lauer who will introduce his two new deputies and provide information about Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulatory changes and proposals. There will also be a question and answer session.
Chapter #688 meetings will be on the first Tuesday of each month through May 2023 at the Wellsboro ActIve Living Center. The dates are: Feb. 7, March 7, April 4 and May 2. The business and general meetings are free and open to the public. Participants do not have to be a member to attend.
For more information about those meetings, email President Jere White at whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com or call him at 570-662-2167.
