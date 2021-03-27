Troy continues with remote learning on Fridays while county is in substantial transmission after special meeting

TROY — Troy Area School District Board of Education members elected to continue having remote learning days on Fridays when the county is identified as an area with substantial transmission of COVID-19 after much debate over moving back to a five day a week in school learning model over the last several weeks.
During a special meeting of the Troy Board of Education held on March 16, Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair explained to not only the board but approximately 15 parents who were in attendance that the Troy’s current Health and Safety Plan dictates that the district will hold in-person schooling Monday through Thursday and remote learning on Fridays when Bradford County is deemed to have substantial amounts of virus transmission.
Stair stated that state regulations generally require school districts to monitor the amount of COVID-19 cases reported over a 14 day period and close if the cases exceed a predetermined number, which for W.R. Croman would be two positive cases of the virus and four positive cases for both Troy Intermediate School and Troy Jr./Sr. High School.
By holding fully remote learning days on Fridays, during which each school building is supposed to undergo deep cleaning, Troy School District is permitted to keep count of positive COVID-19 cases over a seven day period instead of a 14 day rotation, lessening the likelihood of the district being required to close, Stair said.
Stair told meetings attendees that the district is aware of issues presented by school being conducted virtually on Fridays including concerns about student attendance and student’s mental health but that such issues are not only a problem in Troy but across the state and that unfortunately there is “no magic answer” for problems that have presented themselves as districts try to educate during a pandemic.
During a question and answer session held during the special meeting, parents with students in Troy Area School District passionately voiced concerns including students losing large amounts of instructional time by not being in school on Fridays, the mental health of students, a lack of communication between teachers and administration and parents and if deep cleaning is really being completed in the district buildings on Fridays.
Some parents told board members that they have had trouble making time or keeping their students focused on academic instruction, that the instruction is not rigorous enough to help their students advance and, in some cases, that they have noticed their children falling behind in learning, which they attributed to not having face-to-face instruction on Fridays.
Parents also pointed out that the district’s youngest students have seemed to have to most trouble adapting to online learning.
Most parents in attendance stated that Caola, the online learning platform utilized by Troy presents many problems and is not an adequate or successful tool for learning.
Addressing the issues presented, Stair assured parents that the school district will not be using the Caola platform next school year and that he understands and agrees with many of the concerns shared as he too has children in the district, adding that Troy officials are trying their best to provide a positive learning experience while keeping students and staff safe and healthy and remaining in compliance with state requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stair shared that Troy will be hosting a summer program that offers both academic and emotional support to students throughout the summer.
Board member Heather Bohner pointed out that with eight Fridays left in the school year at the time, students would lose more instructional time if the district was closed for even one seven day lockdown caused by an uptick in COVID-19 cases then they would if the district continued with remote learning on Fridays.
Another board member, Mary Abreu, stated that the district would be “playing the odds” by returning to in-person schooling on Fridays while the county has substantial transmission.
Troy school board members did however approve a motion that allowed students to play on the district’s playground facilities during recess, as they had been kept off the equipment previously in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Discussion regarding how the district should proceed with handling learning while the county is identified as having substantial transmission continued in a regular monthly Board of Education on Monday.
Troy Board of Education President Sheryl Angove explained that students have had to use the playground in rotations to allow for it to be fully cleared between usage and asked if the board could do away with the rotation schedule and allow all students to use the playground equipment each day.
Stair stated that while the board “has the right” to approve a motion to remove the playground rotation, he advises against it.
“We’re trying to keep our kids healthy, we’re trying to keep them safe, we’re trying to live through a pandemic if you look and see how many school districts in Bradford County have closed down since the last meeting, you will see the pandemic has not went away unfortunately,” he commented. “I feel as the leader of this district that I have to keep our kids healthy and safe and I think that we’re doing a good job of that, I think our cleanings and all the disinfecting that we’re doing is working.”
No motion was made to remove the playground rotation.
Though district administration had hoped to return to in school instruction on Friday, March 26, the board approved a change in the schedule that dictated that Friday as a remote learning day as Bradford County had been deemed to be in a stage of substantial transmission of COVID-19.
The schedule change was voted against by Angove, as well as board members Gavin Watson and Darren Roy but approved with six votes in favor of it.
Stair stated that the district hopes Bradford County will be moved out of the substantial transmission category and students can to return to school five days a week in the near future.
Bohner urged the Troy community to wear masks in public, as four local school districts including Troy had to close at least one school building due to COVID-19 since the board’s meeting the week before and most virus transmission has been shown to take place through communities, not through schools.
Bohner stated that since warmer weather hit Bradford County, town has been much busier with people and she has noticed that many individuals are not wearing masks.
“I’d just like to highly encourage the public to please, please wear a mask in public, we would love to get these kids back in school, we would love to go back to a normal life where our sports kids don’t have to wear masks on the field and the court, where our kids can play on the playground every single day … please wear a mask,” she said.
