ATHENS — After nearly a month without games, the Troy girls’ soccer team is back, and they are quickly leaving a mark on the NTL season.
The Trojans picked up a 2-1 win over Athens on Saturday.
After Wyalusing recently handed Athens their first NTL loss in five years, the Trojans got a win over the Wildcats to take the lead in the NTL race.
Troy started the scoring at 32:16 of the first half as Makenna Matthews scored a goal off assists from Nicole McClellan and Addison Parker.
In the second half Parker scored at 36:20 off a McClellan assist.
Ally Thoman got Athens on the board at 3:21 off assists from Emma Roe and Mya Thompson, but that’s all the Trojans defense would allow on the day.
Athens had 19 shots and one corner kick and Abby Champion had three saves in net.
Troy was outshot in the game, with five shots, although they did have six corner kicks.
The Athens defense was strong and Olivia Tate finished with eight saves in net for the Trojans.
“I think it was a huge accomplishment to win first game back, especially against a strong team, still missing one of our key players,” McClellan said.
For Troy there have been a lot of close calls against Athens in recent years, but it was nice for them to get the win this season.
“We said this year we weren’t settling for a tie and we definitely stuck to that,” McClellan said. “Either losing to them by one or coming out with a tie against them ever since my freshman year really motivated me to take the win as a season.
“I’m really proud of how we came out strong from a two-week break and made that statement.”
For the Canton girls on the team it had been even longer since they played, as they shut down before Troy, and Troy had a few days without any of them there.
“It felt good to finally be able to play with my team again,” Emmi Ward said. “The Canton girls on the team had one more week off than the rest of the team so it was an awesome feeling to finally be back with my girls doing what we love.”
To be able to beat the perennial power of the NTL made things even better for the Trojans on Saturday.
“Being so close in the past to beating Athens made the feeling today that much better,” Ward said. “Athens is a very good team with a lot of good athletes and it just feels good to be able to beat a team as high caliber as they are.”
Wyalusing 4, Williamson 0
Olivia Haley had a pair of goals for the Rams in the win.
Hailey Jayne and Layla Botts each added goals for the Rams.
Botts, Jayne and Kayden Hunsinger all had assists in the game.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Williamson 5, Troy 1
Stephen Gohr had a pair of goals for Williamson and Trent Ackley, Duncan Kerr, Caleb Coots and Sam Cummings added goals.
Coots had two assists and Ackley and Kerr added assists in the game.
Ben Randle had the Troy goal off a Wyatt Hoflofski had an assist.
Williamson had 20 shots and seven corner kicks and Nolan Smith had five saves.
Troy had 12 shots and four corner kicks and Eli Randle had 15 saves.
TENNIS
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck and McKenna Maynard competed in the District 4 doubles tournament on Saturday.
The Black Knights duo fell to Selinsgrove 6-3, 6-1.
Ryck had reached the quarterfinals in the singles tournament last weekend.
VOLLEYBALL
Wyalusing 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23
The Rams got 10 assists and a kill from Imogen Herbert and Emilee Otis had 12 assists and seven kills.
London Edwards had two aces and four kills and Priscilla Newton had 24 digs.
Hannah Ely had four aces, four kills and 10 digs and Haley McGroarty had five kills and seven digs, while Deanna Masters had three aces and nine digs.
Wyalusing won the JV match 22-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Sarah Watkins had seven aces, Olivia Carr had four points and five aces, Megan Wood had five kills and Anna Kipp had three kills for the Rams.
Canton 3, Williamson 0
25-19, 25-12, 25-16
Canton 3, Williamson 0
25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Annie Gaiotti had 17 points, eight aces, four kills and four digs in the first match and Carmya Martell had 13 points, eight aces, 16 assists and seve digs.
Gracie Covert had four points, an ace, a kill and two digs and Lauren Gleckner had two points, two kills, a dig and an ace, while Aislyn Williams had two digs, two blocks, a point, an ace and a kill.
Jillian Shay had eight points, eight digs and two aces, Jillaney Hartford had six kills, Rachel Martin had two kills and two digs and Gracie Mead had an assist and two digs.
Maya Larson, Miah Lehman and Trisha Gilbert all had a dig.
In the second match Martell had six points, two aces, 15 assists, seven digs and a kill and Covert had nine points, five kills, an ace, a dig and a block.
Williams had five points, two aces, seven digs, four assists and a kill, Gaiotti had nine points, five kills, five digs and three aces, Gleckner had seven points, three digs, an ace and a kill, Shay had four points, eight digs, an ace and a kill and Hartford had six kills.
Gilbert had three points, a kill and a dig, Mead had a point, a kill, an assist and a dig and Martin had two kills, while Larson had a dig.
Canton won the JV match 25-16, 25-13.
Wellsboro 3, Towanda 0
25-18, 25-18, 25-11
The Hornets got 22 points, six aces, 11 assists and seven kills from Bre Kemp and Emma Owlett had eight kills, while bailey Monks had seven kills, five points and three aces.
Olivia Crocco had seven points and an ace, while Jordan Judlin had 15 assists and eight digs, Kathryn Burnett had 17 digs and Shiloh Duff had two blocks.
Samarah Smith had six points, two kills and six digs for Towanda and Aaliyah Nimmo had four points and a dig.
Maddie Maynard had four points and six digs, DaLanie Pepper had three points, three digs and 16 assists, Paige Manchester had nine points, three blocks and 14 digs and Gracie Schoonover had six kills, two blocks and a dig.
Blaze Wood had two points, three kills and three digs, Amanda Horton had two points, two kills and two digs and Shaylee Greenland had three digs.
Towanda won the JV match 29-27, 26-24.
Katelyn Nonnemacher had nine points and Addie Maynard had seven points and two digs, while Greenland had four points, a kill and an assist.
Athena Chacona had four points and 10 digs and Brea Overpeck had three points, four kills, two digs and two assists, Katelyn Williams had a point and three kills, Winter Saxer had a point, two kills and two blocks and Azizah Ismailova had three digs.
The two teams meet again Monday when Wellsboro goes to Towanda.
NEB 3, Sayre 0
25-8, 25-8, 25-12
Chloe Baker had six kills, an assist and six digs in the win and Megan Kovacs had 13 points, four aces, a kill and a dig.
Kylie Lewis had 10 points, three aces, a kill, nine assists and five digs and Lauryn Schultz had six points, three aces, three kills, an assist and four digs.
Emily Susanj had six points, two aces, 10 kills, three blocks and four digs, while Julianna Susanj had 14 points, nine aces, two kills, eight assists and four digs.
Kiara Thetga had three points and five digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-15, 25-19.
Adrian Chobot had a point, an ace and a kill, Kammy Edsell had four points, three aces and a kill and Thailey Franklin had two points, an ace, two kills and six digs.
Lauren Lewis had seven points, four aces, five kills, six assists and three digs and Emma Neuber had three points, an ace, three kills, an assist and two digs.
Gabby Susanj had five points, two aces, three kills, four assists and three digs and Karita Vandermark had five points, two aces, three kills, an assist and four digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.