TROY — As crowds clamored to fill the auditorium at Troy High School, 89 graduates in red gowns and caps lined up to walk into the auditorium for the last time as students at Troy School District.
The students filed into the auditorium in twin columns, gradually filling the seats on stage.
Troy High School Principal Mr. Steven Brion greeted everyone, graduates and guests, before taking a minute to recognize the students who had decided to pursue enlistment in the armed forces.
Approximately 18 students performed a solemn rendition of “We’ll Meet Again” by Hugh Charles and Ross Parker.
Class President Emma Colton followed her classmates, speaking on the perseverance their class had needed in their years of high school.
“Our sophomore year we had to finish online. Instead of setting up lab tables learning about the reaction between zinc metal and copper, we had to watch someone else do it,” she recalled.
Colton called the social distancing measures and closures the students dealt with “unstable”, noting Junior year might have been the longest year of their lives.
“If there’s one thing all the years of craziness in high school taught us, it’s that word. Perseverance.”
Colton ended reminding her fellows that they wouldn’t always succeed at everything they do, but should persevere anyway.
Valedictorian Jackson Simpson opened his speech with a quote from ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca “Aut inveniam viam aut faciam” which translates to “we will find a way or we will make one.”
Simpson reminded students of lessons he’d learned in Mr. Stark’s classes, that the waves each person propagates in the world, are a reflection of who they are, and that they should strive to put out waves of positivity in the world.
Simpson was followed by Salutatorian Sydney Taylor, and encouraged graduates to always strive for better.
“Sometimes it’s not necessarily what you do when people are watching, but what you do when they are not. The same can be applied to school. The extra effort you put in can help you excel in class,” Taylor assured them.
Taylor discussed the feeling of failure she and the rest of the girls basketball teams had felt in years where they’d win 3 or 4 games a year, despite constantly working to get better.
Taylor mentioned that the hard work eventually came to fruition, with the team posting a winning record in the 2022 season, and guests cheered when she noted Troy had managed to beat Athens for the first time in 15 years.
Third Honor student Anneliese Getola recalled how the graduating class had started in one of Troy’s three elementary schools, dreaming of becoming astronauts and princesses some day.
“We realized that achieving something worthwhile takes more than dreaming big. It takes hard work, faith dedication, and most importantly, it takes ambition.”
Getola drew laughs when she referenced Scranton-based sitcom The Office, reminding everyone that “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Getola closed telling graduates its never too late to aspire for more, and to follow their ambitions.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Janilyn Elias lauded the students in their accomplishments, before Mr. Brion tearfully wished them good luck in their endeavors.
The students received their diplomas each in turn from school board president Sheryl Angove and Superintendent Elias before getting one last handshake from Brion.
As the lights came on brighter, the students filed from the auditorium in the same twin columns as the high school wind ensemble played “God of Our Fathers.”
