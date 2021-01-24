Taking on much bigger school, that has been a power in District 4, the Troy Trojans gave Williamsport everything they could handle on Saturday in a 70-64 loss.
The Trojans were taking on the 6A Millionaires, but it was a back-and-forth game throughout the first half as the lead changed hands 10 times in the half, five in each of the first two quarters.
In the second half Williamsport’s pressure gave them a lead, and they led by eight late in the third and six after three.
By the mid fourth they were up 11, but Ty Barrett was dominant all night, and scored 13 in the fourth to help the Trojans get within 65-59. In the end the Trojans couldn’t make up the rest of the deficit.
Barrett showed why he leads the NTL in scoring, as he had 35 points, while Ethan VanNoy had nine points and Jake Deitrick had eight in the game.
Nick Williams had five points, Mason Imbt four and Zeb Oldroyd finished with three points for the Trojans.
James Evans McQuay led Williamsport with 19 points and Nassir Jones had 13 points.
Towanda 57, CV 42
Nate Parker had another big game for Towanda, netting 27 points in the victory.
Logan Lambert had eight points in the game and Dante Ottaviani and Trent Kithcart had six points each, while Justin Schoonover had five points.
Kolby Hoffman and Mason Hartmann had two points each and Octavious Chacona finished with a point.
Ben Cooper led CV with 16 points and Tucker St. Peter had 13 points.
Gage Tiltman had seven points and McGuire Painter had six points.
Towanda won the JV game 47-36. Grady Flynn led Towanda with 15 and Carter Ackley had 13 for CV.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Towanda 51,
Montoursville 38
Paige Manchester had 20 points, with a pair of threes, and 6-for-8 from the free throw line shooting to help the Black Knights stay perfect with a big non-league win.
Porschia Bennett had 12 points for Towanda and Amanda Horton had six points, while Bella Hurley finished with five points.
Erin Barrett had four points and Gracie Schoonover and Ally Hurley had two points each.
Benentt had nine boards, three assists and three steals and Manchester had five boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks, while Schoonover had six boards and two blocks and Barrett had five rebounds.
Athens 51, Troy 22
The Wildcats went 19-for-21 from the free throw line, 14-for-15 in the fourth quarter, on their way to the win.
Caydence Macik led the Wildcats with 21 points and Kayleigh Miller had 19 in the victory.
Megan Collins had five points for the Wildcats and Emma Bronson, Karlee Bartlow and Braelynn Wood each had two points.
Miller had four assists, two steals and six boards and Macik had 12 rebounds and four steals with two blocked shots, notching a double-double in the win.
Collins had four rebounds and six assists with a steal, while Bartlow had six boards and a steal and an assist.
Bronson had three rebounds and four steals, with an assist and Natalee Watson had four rebounds and a steal.
Sydney Taylor had 11 points, Hannah Zimmerman had seven and Rachel Kingsley finished with four in the win.
Taylor had six boards and Kingsley finished with nine rebounds.
Sullivan County 56, Muncy 35
Kassidy Beinlich had 19 points, five boards, a steal and two assists to lead the Griffins to the win.
Bethany Beinlich had 14 points, five boards, three steals and two assists and Sophia Springman had 12 points, 13 boards, seven steals and three assists, notching the double-double and approaching a triple-double.
Olivia Harney had five points, five boards and an assist and Sam Albright had two points, four rebounds and a steal and Elle Springman had two points, two rebounds and two blocks and Stella Harney had two points, six boards, two steals and two assists.
Anna Springman had a rebound and an assist and Karlee Wettlaufer had a rebound.
Sullivan won the JV game 34-29 with Stella Harney scoring 16 and Cierra Charles netting eight.
Wyalusing 44, Wellsboro 30
After winning at Wellsboro on a late three, the Rams didn’t need the fourth quarter heroics to get the win this time.
Callie Bennett led Wyalusing with 14 points and Olivia Lechliter and Catherine Brown had six points each and Hailey Jayne and Laci Norton each finished with five points.
Madison Putnam and Layla Botts had four points apiece in the game.
Bailey Monks led Wellsboro with 12 points and Kathryn Burnett finished with eight points.
Sarah Mosher had four points and Abbye Cavanaugh, Emma Coolidge and Rylie Boyce all had two points in the game.
NP-Liberty 47, CV 27
After a win over Wyalusing in their last game, NP-Liberty kept things going with another big win.
Eva Rice had 16 points to lead NP-Liberty.
Jaclyn Nelson finished with 15 points for NP-Liberty and Kiersten Mitstifer finished with seven points.
Elizabeth Ritchie had five points and Brdigette Russell had two points, while Ryann Upham and Darby Stetter each had a point.
Abby Ackley and Paisley Nudd each had nine points for CV.
Renee Abbot had five points for CV and Kyra Daley had two points, while Ruby Sherman and Logan Hamilton each had a point.
