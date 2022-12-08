Troy reorganizes school board

TROY — The Troy School Board meeting Tuesday was opened with a moment of silence for Troy Class of 2022 graduate Tyler Alexander, who tragically passed away Nov. 27. The packed room at the Administrative Building bowed their heads in honor of the Troy graduate taken too soon from those close to him.
Tuesday was the scheduled reorganization meeting for the Troy School Board, as they worked to set the executive positions on the school board for the coming year.
Chrissi Stanton was appointed temporary chairperson of the reorganization meeting and opened the floor for nominations for President of the board. Mary Abreu nominated outgoing Vice President Heather Bohner for the position, and was seconded by Kelsey McNeal. Janet Ordway nominated Dan Martin for the post, which Bohner seconded.
Bohner was subsequently elected with a 5-1 margin with Ordway voting “no” and outgoing President Sheryl Angove absent. Bohner then took her seat to preside over the remaining portion of the reorganization and regular meeting thereafter.
Abreu then nominated Kelsey McNeal for Vice President with Stanton seconding. Bohner nominated Abreu for the post with a second from McNeal. McNeal was ultimately elected Vice President by a 5-1 margin, with Martin voting “no”.
Mary Abreu was voted unanimously to serve as representative to thee Northern Tier Career Center Joint Operating Committee after a nomination and second from Dan Martin and Heather Bohner respectively.
During nominations for representative to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Legislative Action Program, Kelsey McNeal and Chrissi Stanton were nominated. In a 4-2 vote with Bohner and Abreu voting “no”, McNeal was elected to the post.
Dan Martin was unopposed for the position of representative to Intermediate Unit #17 after being nominated by Heather Bohner and was elected unanimously. Martin had held the post in the previous year.
The Board ended its reorganization with approval of the 2023 meeting calendar. The calendar changed, with the board voting on holding meetings the second and third Tuesday of each month as opposed to the current schedule of the second and fourth Tuesdays.
The first meeting of each month would be a work session and second meeting would be a regular session, with July and December only having one meeting scheduled. Meetings would still be scheduled to be held in the Administrative Building at 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise changed. The meeting schedule was approved with a 6-1 vote.
