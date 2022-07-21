TROY — The Troy School District is preparing itself for some new faces in the 2022-2023 school year.
The July meeting of the Troy School Board opened with business manager Trace Gilliland reporting that the district had spent $12,000 of the $35,000 allocated toward doing a “tech audit” of the school district to see where the district might be lagging behind in technology.
The board performed some house keeping in approving contracts with services such as UPMC and Bayada Health.
Board members noted they have a meeting scheduled with the Alparon Park Board of Directors to iron out details and resolve some discrepancies in their contract in August. If a contract is not approved by the start of the school year the district will have to look to other venues to host its football games, with Mansfield University being the first choice.
The item the board most struggled with, however, was the retirement of longtime Maintenance Supervisor David Blair. Blair has been working at Troy School District for 30 years, and expressed his love of the district.
“My heart is in Troy School District,” Blair said. “And if you ever need me I’ll still be around.”
Board members vowed to hold Blair to that promise, and his retirement was unanimously accepted, though several voted yes “with regret”.
The board would go on to discuss the wording of a job description they would run to replace Blair, while also creating the position of Director of Buildings and Grounds.
Gilliland had provided board members with a draft job description searching for individuals with a combination of hands-on technical skills and an ability to form a budget for a department and look into the future with projects.
Board member Mary Abreu said she thought someone with field experience and business savvy would be the best candidate.
“Those two qualities right there are important. I think we need to find someone with that combination of education and experience,” Abreu said, noting she approved of the description written by Gilliland.
“David and his crew have saved us an awful lot of money over the years because they’ve been able to actually go out and look at things. I hope we’re able to get someone like David who can fix a thing on the spot,” Board President Sheryl Angove said in regards to the job.
Board Vice President Heather Bohner suggested they approve the job posting this meeting, noting that Blair’s retirement will become effective September 30, 2022.
“Even if someone is able to work with Dave just for a week or two, that would be very valuable,” Bohner asserted.
Board members agreed, and the job description was adopted and will be posted by the administrative office in the near future.
At the end of the meeting, Blair addressed the board and said he’d always felt supported by the board in his time at Troy and he was leaving on good terms.
