Morale appeared high as close to 40 students sat receiving instruction from Choral instructor Sydney MacDonald on the packed schedule of rehearsals and last minute preparations necessary for this year’s musical at Troy, “Beauty and the Beast”. MacDonald reminded the cast and crew, a mixed assortment of students from 8th to 12th grades, of specific times they’d need to arrive at the auditorium each day prior to rehearsals and the showtimes Friday and Saturday.
“Keep this energy and momentum and adrenaline will help you through the next few days,” she advised the students, “And remember to stay hydrated and eat something!”
MacDonald is directing this year’s show, and has been keeping a rigorous practice schedule for months.
“We’ve been rehearsing three or four times a week every week since December,” she noted.
The show is an adaption of the 1991 Disney movie of the same title, itself a more child-friendly version of the original tale first penned in 1740 by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve about a merchant’s daughter who falls for a beast that is secretly a prince.
The movie is beloved among several of the cast members, with Junior and Beast actor Shaun Wood describing it as his favorite Disney movie growing up.
“I’ve watched it a bunch of times, did a lot of research,” noted Quintin Mallon, another senior who will be portraying LeFou, the right-hand man of film antagonist Gaston.
The crew, the unsung heroes of any show, were also excited as show day drew near. When MacDonald told her gathered production to give themselves 10 seconds to “hype up” the gaggle of students roared and jumped up and down before charging to their stations. Petticoats twirled, set props were rearranged, and the sound crew stood ready in the back of the auditorium with hundreds of spare batteries for microphones.
With MacDonald and Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias observing through the stands, the cast and crew performed a well choreographed dress rehearsal Tuesday. They’ll do it again and again before their debut Friday at 7:30 p.m. Two shows will occur Saturday, one at 1:00 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.
Those wishing to attend the production at the Troy High School Memorial Auditorium can purchase tickets at the door. They are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Show-goers should also note that the performance involves cast members making their way down the aisles periodically in the show, so keeping the aisles clear as a matter of safety will be important.
