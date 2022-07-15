ROME — The Twin Tier Antique Tractor Association drew up plans for future pulls at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting opened with members recalling fun times had at the pull last weekend in Tunkhannock. It was discussed that the club look into moving its June pull off of Father’s Day weekend in order to be more available to more people who might have existing Father’s Day plans.
The club picnic and night pull will take place August 27. The picnic will begin at 2 p.m. and signups for pulls will begin at 3 p.m. Members will bring a dish to pass and the club will furnish a meat and cheese platter.
The second Dale VanNoy Memorial Pull will be in October.
Some members brought forward concerns that pull participants in cash reward pulls cheat. It was determined that pullers will be checked for the correct weight, height, and length before and after pulls and all will be held to a standard.
The next pull at the pull grounds in Rome Township will be Saturday. Signup begins at 9 a.m.
