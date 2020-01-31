An Ulster man is still at large after a police pursuit on Jan. 23.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Release Report, officers are still searching for Dustin Westbrook, 34, after he fled on foot from a traffic stop.
State police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2003 Buick Park Avenue on state Route 6 in Towanda Borough for a traffic violation when the vehicle fled from police, according to police documents.
Police records show the pursuit came to an end blocks away in Towanda Borough and two of the three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. While searching the vehicle, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Dority, 37, of Wyalusing and Elizabeth Hagadorn, 30, of Towanda are listed as the vehicle’s passengers while Westbrook is the suspected driver, according to state police.
Police records show that charges related to the pursuit are pending through District Court 42-3-03, the office of Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Westbrook is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
