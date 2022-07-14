UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports

In this handout photo provided by the Turkish Defence Ministry, Russian, left, and Ukranian, top right, delegations meet along with United Nation observers, right, and Turkish Defence Ministry members in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday as they tried to reach an agreement on a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP)