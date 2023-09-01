SAYRE – Towanda jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead at Sayre in a Northern Tier League volleyball match Thursday night Sayre managed to win the third set but Towanda rolled in the fourth set for a 3-1 win.
“I felt our girls did a nice job tonight,” said Towanda Head Coach Cassie Smith. “I was happy to see them battle back and regain focus after dropping a set. They communicated well on the court, and we will be looking to clean some things up at practice tomorrow, but overall I’m glad the girls stuck it out to get the win.”
Towanda was good off the bus, rolling to 25-12 win in the first set. The Black Knights opened a 12-5 lead early and extended it late to pull away for the win.
Towanda was never able to pull away in the second set, which ended with the Knights on to 25-22.
Towanda’s biggest lead of the set was 12-8. Sayre battled back to tie it three times before taking a 17-16 lead. After another series of ties, the last at 18-18, the Knights opened a 22-18 lead. Sayre kept fighting and got to within a point – at 22-21 – before Towanda was able to pull out the win.
The third set was all Sayre. Towanda scored the first four points, but Sayre roared back to take a 7-6 lead that they extended to 12-7. Sayre continued to pull away, leading 20-12 on the way to a 25-15 win.
The fourth set was all Towanda. Shay Greenland opened the set with four aces as part of a 6-0 burst and never looked back on the way to a 25-11 match ender.
Greenland led Towanda with nine points, all on aces, nine assists, six digs and three kills; and Karis Flynn added seven assists, 10 digs, six points and three kills.
Also for 2-0 Towanda, Kaya Johnson had eight points and three kills and Brooklyn Evans logged six kills.
For Sayre (0-2), Rylee Lantz had 13 assists and six kills with Abby McGaughey netting four kills. Raegan Parrish had 13 digs and added four aces with Layla Bennett adding three aces.
Northeast Bradford 3, Athens 0
ROME – NEB won the sets by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-15.
“We played well,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “We learned a lot and have a very exciting opportunity to get better every day.”
Ella Coyle had heavy duty, logging 24 serve receives and adding 14 digs.
“Ella Coyle passed and dug amazing tonight,” said Hanson.
Athens will host Canton on Tuesday, while NEB will host Cowanesque Valley.
Troy 3, Wyalusing 0
WYALUSING — Troy volleyball added another win on Thursday, sweeping Wyalusing on the road 3-0.
The Trojans took the first set 25-7, and took sets two and three, 25-14 and 25-21, respectively.
Troy will play at North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday, while Wyalusing will head to Towanda.
Williamsport 3, Canton 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Canton volleyball fell on the road on Thursday, getting swept at Williamsport, 3-0.
The Warriors dropped the first set 25-14, before losing the next two, 25-15 and 25-21.
Kendall Kitchen led with 20 digs in the contest for Canton, while Vayda Bryan had eight digs and five assists. Addi Pepper and Chelsea Lehman each had seven digs.
Canton will play at Athens on Tuesday.
