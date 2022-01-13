CANTON — The Canton Warriors dominated action on Wednesday as they swept a tri-meet against Sayre and Williamson.
Canton took down Sayre by a 78-0 score and beat Williamson 55-16 in Northern Tier League wrestling action.
In the Sayre match, Hudson Ward pinned Cameron McCutcheon at 138 points and Riley Parker was a winner by fall against Josh Wilson at 189 pounds to lead the Warriors to the win.
Lyle Vermilya (106), Cohen Landis (113), Cayden Miller (120), Holden Ward (126), Brayden Wesneski (132), Bailey Ferguson (145), Hayden Ward (152), Levi Pepper (160), Brenen Taylor (172), Conner Davis (215) and Mason Nelson (285) all accepted forfeits for Canton.
The Warriors would use five falls on their way to the win over Williamson.
Vermilya pinned Wyatt Dacheux in 5:11 at 106, while Landis was a winner by fall against Chelsea Hungerford in just 34 seconds at 113 and Holden Ward decked Blaine Link in 1:17 at 126.
Wesneski picked up the fall against Carter Gontarz in the third period of their 132-pound bout and Hayden Ward pinned Skyler Hughes in 39 seconds at 152.
Hudson Ward scored a 9-1 major decision over Ayden Sprague at 138 and Taylor was a 7-2 winner over Tim Freeman at 172.
Ferguson earned an injury default win against Aidric Passerallo at 145.
Miller and Parker accepted forfeits for the Warriors.
Williamson got a pin from Joel Hultz over Pepper at 160, while Michael Sipps earned a 9-1 major decision over Davis at 215 and Kade Sottolano accepted a forfeit at 285.
