Waverly paid its respects to fallen soldiers with its 2022 Memorial Day parade Monday morning on Broad Street. Participants included the American Legion, the high school marching bands of Waverly and Athens, as well as the fire departments of Waverly, Athens and Sayre.
Waverly pays tribute with Memorial Day parade
Philip O'Dell DR
High school graduation can be an exciting time. We spend 13 years in classrooms learning about a variety of subjects to provide us a solid educational foundation, all while forging friendships with our peers. Then, with a tossing of caps, it’s all over and we take the next steps forward in our lives. Whether you are graduating this year or it’s been a few years, we want to know: What are you/did you most look forward to with graduation?
You voted:
