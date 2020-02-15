The Waverly boys swim team rolled to the team title at the IAC Championships on Saturday, scoring 503 points.
Southern Cayuge was second at 389, followed by Lansing (317), Odessa-Montour (304), Watkins Glen (168) and Dryden (96).
In the 200 free Mike Atanasoff of Waverly won in 1:46.61, more than 11 seconds faster than the runner-up. Dillon Madigan was fifth at 2:05.52, followed by teammates Nick Janzen (2:06.54) and Ryan Clark (2:06.84).
Oscar Williams was third in the 200 IM in 2:16.61, followed by Collin Keefer in 2:17.51. Liam Wright took seventh in 2:30.60.
In the 50 free Ryan Bennett won in 22.78 and Josh Lee was third in 24.22, followed by Jerrell Sackett in 24.31. Brandon Clark was seventh in 25.32.
Kaden Wheeler won the 100 fly in 54.29, nearly seven seconds faster than the runner-up and Ryan Clark was sixth in 1:05.72, followed by Madigan (1:05.86).
Atanasoff won the 100 free in 47.87, nearly five seconds faster than the runner-up, Bennett, who finished in 52.65. Brandon Clark was fourth in 55.24 and Max Pan was eighth in 58.68.
Keefer won the 500 free in 5:25.33, followed by Williams (5:26.21). Wright finished fifth in 5:43.49.
Bennett, Sackett, Wheeler and Atanasoff won the 200 free relay in 1:30.41.
Wheeler was second in the 100 back in 58.38 and Sackett was sixth in 1:06.75.
Lee took sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.43.
Wheeler, Clark, Bennett and Atanasoff won the 400 free relay in 3:30.12.
