Waverly’s volleyball season ended with a 3-0 loss to Windsor in the Section 4, Class C final.
Windsor won 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Chloe Croft had four points, two kills, 15 assists and nine kills and Adrianah Clinton had four points, two aces and four kills.
Maddy Goodwin had three points, four kills and five digs, while Sidney Tomasso had three points.
Paige Lewis had four kills, Morgan Adams had two blocks and Aryan Peters had four digs.
