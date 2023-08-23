On Saturday, August 12, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Honesdale, supporters of 4-H and FFA gathered for the Junior Livestock Sale which began at 10 AM.
The Sale tallied $585,129.20 in support of local 4-H and FFA members’ livestock projects. This year’s Wayne County 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale saw 353 market steers, hogs, lambs, goats, and a pen of market meat rabbits cross the auction block. The resale of “buy-backs” insured scholarships for the coming year with a $25,963.55 jump start toward next year’s fund.
Prior to the start of the sale, 4-H and FFA members marched into the arena and recited both the 4-H pledge and the FFA pledge. 4-H member Mackenzie Weist led the crowd in the singing of the national anthem while Michaela Lopatofsky hand signed the lyrics.
Nine 4-H and FFA Livestock Scholarship recipients who will seek higher education or enter agribusiness in the coming year were introduced. Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each were awarded to Nicholas Bonham, Eilie Burleigh, Carley Fries, Charles Moran, Eoghan Murphy, Jordyn Noble, Laynee Nugent, Gabrielle Rydzik, and Mackenzie Weist. The scholarship program became a part of the Junior Livestock Sale in 1998, and since that time 396 scholarships have been awarded totaling $534,633.00.
Scholarship funds have grown in past years, mainly as a result of “buy backs,” when animals are purchased at the auction, then donated back for resale to benefit the scholarship fund. Direct donations to memorialize a death or milestone occasion are also a means of adding to the Scholarship Fund.
Contributions and memorials can be directed to the Wayne County Junior 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale Scholarship in care of Rosalind Williams, Secretary and Scholarship Fund Manager, 409 Stock Farm Road, Lake Ariel, PA, 18436.
The first animal offered for sale was Brooke Kellogg’s 259 lb. Grand Champion Market Hog. Brooke is a member of the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters 4-H Club. Brooke also earned Supreme Champion Showmanship honors in the Ultimate Showmanship competition. Roger Dirlam of Dirlam Brothers Lumber Company successfully bid the hog to $37.00/lb. Dirlam initiated the wave of donations for the Scholarship Fund by returning this champion for resale for the benefit of the Scholarship Fund.
The 270 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog was sold by Levi Martin. He is a member of the Creamton Area 4-H Club. The winning bid of $22.00/lb. was placed by Mike Cavage of Pioneer Construction.
The 139 lb. Grand Champion Market Lamb was raised by Laynee Nugent. Laynee is a member of the Waymart Horizons 4-H Club. Mike Cavage of Pioneer Construction bid this champion to $40/lb.
Brooke Kellogg raised the 137 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Brooke is a member of the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters 4-H Club. Mike Cavage of Pioneer Construction bought this animal for $19.00/lb.
Olivia Jonas exhibited the 85 lb. Grand Champion Market Meat Goat. Olivia is a member of the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters 4-H Club. Earl Marshall of Marshall Machinery successfully bid $50.00/lb. to purchase this champion. Olivia was Grand Champion Showman of market meat goats.
Sarah Collins won Reserve Grand Champion Market Meat Goat honors with her 69 lb. market meat goat. Sarah is a member of the Waymart Horizons 4-H Club. Mike Cavage of Pioneer Construction bid this champion to $22.00/lb.
Jason Vass’s 1430 lb. Grand Champion Market Steer was purchased by Rob Grimm of Grimm Construction for $9.25/lb. Jason is a member of the Achievers 4-H Club and he was Grand Champion showman of the beef showmanship competition. This steer was also judged Grand Champion Market Steer in the homebred competition.
Hailey Wasman exhibited the 1,240 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer. The steer was successfully bid to $$4.00/lb. by Grant Stiles. Hailey is a member of the Achievers 4-H Club.
Showing Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Grass-Fed Market Steers were Mia and Emily Eccles of the Pleasant Mount Go-Getters 4-H Club. Buyers of these market steers were Thomas Eccles bidding $3.00/lb. for the Grand Champion and John Keating bidding $2.50/lb. for the Reserve Grand Champion.
One pen of market meat rabbits was also sold at auction. Cadence Kretschmer sold her Grand Champion pen to Dr. Emily Lantzsch of Horse and Hound Integrative Animal Solutions for $1250. Cadence is a member of the Cherry Ridge 4-H Club.
Mike Cavage of Pioneer Construction outbid all other buyers at the sale, spending over $70,000 on market animals. Following Pioneer was Cargill Meat Solutions, spending nearly $57,000 on livestock. In the $30,000 to $20,000 range again this year were Rob Grimm of Grimm Construction, John Thorpe of Waymart Milling Company, and Kyle Salvatore of Delaware Valley Farm and Garden.
