When daydreaming of winning a championship, we often think a walk-off, two out, go ahead home run, or a game winning catch, or the perfect 3-2 curveball. Normally, it does not include a run-rule victory. Nonetheless, that was the situation for Wellsboro on Wednesday as they captured the NTL Large School baseball title by beating Williamson, 12-2 in five innings on their home field.
“It feels great,” Darryn Callahan, who hit his sixth home run of the season, said. “We worked so hard to beat every team we played. Lost a few, but 11-4 (league record) is a good record to end on.”
Wellsboro got the scoring started with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cameron Brought brought home a run on an RBI groundout, Isaac Keane singled in between third and short to score a run and then scored on an error, and Dylan Abernathy capped the scoring with an RBI single to make it 4-0.
Wellsboro added two more in the second. Callahan hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. Then, Brought had another RBI groundout before the Warriors got out of trouble.
In the bottom of the third, Connor Adams singled to bring in Brody Morral, and advanced all the way around the bases for a little league home run to make it 8-0. Then, Callahan stepped up to the plate and hit one to deep center field that stayed in the park, but the speedy Callahan made his way around the bases for a clean inside-the-park home run to make it 8-0.
Williamson got two back in the top of the fourth as Eric Berkan hit a hard ground ball to the left side that got through the Hornet defense and scored both Warrior runs.
In the bottom of the fourth, Wellsboro got into double digits when Caeden Smith scored on a passed ball.
The Hornets wrapped up the league title in the bottom of the fifth. Brody Morral drove in a run on an infield single, then Isaac Keane (3-3) scored on a passed ball to invoke the run rule.
Wellsboro will take on Mount Carmel in the District 4 Class AAA playoffs on Saturday.
