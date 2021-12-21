Wellsboro topples Canton

WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro girls basketball team improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play after defeating Canton 43-38 on Tuesday night.
Canton only trailed 22-20 at the half. The Lady Warriors came roaring out of the locker room in the third quarter outscoring Wellsboro 13-11 to tie the game 33-33.
Wellsboro’s Paige Logsdon stepped up when her team needed her most scoring seven points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Hornets outscored Canton 10-5 in the fourth quarter pulling away to win.
Logsdon led the Lady Hornets with 11 points.
Wellsboro’s Chloe Brandenburg and Emma Brandenburg each scored eight points.
Kendall Kitchen led the Lady Warriors recording 13 points, two steals, one block, and two rebounds.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams posted a stat line of 11 points, six assists, three rebounds, and one steal.
Molly Ward reached a major milestone in her Canton basketball career grabbing her 500th rebound. Ward recorded 13 rebounds on the night.
Canton is back in action on Dec. 29 hosting its’ annual Christmas tournament.
