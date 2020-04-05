Jarrett Priester
Athens, 2015 graduate
A member of the boys’ soccer, basketball, baseball and track and field teams in high school. He was a captain on the boys’ soccer team that won the NTL title in 2014.
He went to Lock Haven University and played four seasons of Division II rugby.
As a senior he was a captain of the Lock Haven rugby team. Playing in the NSCRO 7s League, Lock Haven finished as the No. 2 overall team in the league. Priester finished the season in the top 12 of the Collegiate player points leaders and was named to the Mid Atlantic All-Conference first team in the Hooker positioin.
Priester graduated from Lock Haven with a dual degree in accounting/business administration with a concentration in marketing. He is currently employed as a staff accountant/business advisor at DunlapSLK in Chalfont, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.