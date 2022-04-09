Wildcats bounce back against Wellsboro

ATHENS — After dropping two straight games earlier in the week, the Athens baseball team bounced back with a 4-3 win over Wellsboro on Friday afternoon.
Wellsboro took a 1-0 lead on an error in the top of third inning before a single and a walk loaded the bases, but Athens pitcher Mason Lister retired the next two batters to minimize the damage.
In the bottom of the third inning, Caleb Nichols doubled and Karter Rude attempted to score, but was called out for jumping over the catcher, which is illegal in high school baseball.
He was the first of two Athens baserunners to get thrown out at the plate in the game.
“We had two runners get called out (at the plate), so I have to do a better job at that and knowing the right situations to send guys, but we bounced back when we needed to and got the runs when we needed them,” Athens coach Charlie Haven said.
With two outs in the third, Cameron Sullivan reached base on an error which allowed Nichols to score and tie the game.
The Wildcats took their first lead in the fourth inning, and held on to it the rest of the game.
Carson Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to put Athens ahead 2-1, and Gage Warner scored on a passed ball to extend the lead to two runs.
Nichols followed with an RBI single to put his team up 4-1.
That single proved to be valuable, as Wellsboro’s Sam Rudy hit a 2-RBI double off of Lucas Kraft in the top of the seventh inning.
With the tying run in scoring position, Kraft regained his composure and retired the next two batters to end the game.
“When Mason and Lucas are pitching, we’re a pretty confident team.” Havens said. “We have to figure some other things out, but to stick with that game and get some key hits to come through and win, it was a good day for us.”
Kraft finished his outing with two strikeouts, and allowed two runs on three hits.
Lister, who earned the win for the Wildcats allowed one run on three hits while striking out four.
Athens tallied six hits in the game, including two each from Nichols and JJ Babcock.
Nichols had one RBI, and Smith had another along with a hit.
The Wildcats have played four games this season, and all of them have been decided by one run.
“Every game we’ve played this year has been a one-run game, but it’s not a bad thing for us to be playing these tight games earlier in the season,” Havens said. “We’re going to learn how to win, and tonight we learned how to win. It was nice to see.”
Athens is now 2-2 and will host Canton at 2 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.