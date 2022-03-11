On the afternoon of Friday, March 4, 2022, William J. Buckley of Granville Summit passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital following a courageous battle with pneumonia. He was 85 years of age. Born in Towanda, Pa., on January 5, 1937, he was the daughter of James E. Buckley, Sr., and Elsie May Lee Buckley. Bill was a longtime resident of Long Island, NY, where he was employed as a baker for a large commercial bakery. He was also a member of the Confectionery Union for many years. In recent years he resided with his niece, Sharon Groover, at her Granville Township home.
In addition to his niece, Sharon, Bill is survived by his sisters, Annabella Shedden of Owego, NY, Betty Schweitzer of Florida, daughters Sherry (& Scott) Gashowitz of Ronkonkoma NY , Amanda Buckley of Long Island, NY and son William S. Buckley of Canton, as well as four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E Sr. and Elsie May Buckley., sister Shirley Campbell and brothers James Buckley Jr. and Robert Buckley.
In keeping with the family’s wishes all services are private. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
