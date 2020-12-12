While Pennsylvania’s winter sports season was just moved to January, New York’s season is pushed even further back.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced the cancellation of all 2021 Winter State Championships and the postponement of all high-risk sports until authorization is granted by state officials.
“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”
The Association’s decision to postpone all high-risk sports until authorization is granted was reinforced by the increase in infection and hospitalization rates across the State. The New York State Department of Health has determined the following NYSPHSAA-endorsed sports to be high risk: basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball, and wrestling. Low- and moderate-risk regular season sports continue to be permitted. The 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships remain scheduled at this time.
The cancellation of the Winter State Championships (bowling, basketball, boys swimming & diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track & field, ice hockey, skiing, and wrestling) addresses membership concerns associated with increased travel, hotel accommodations, transportation logistics and the planning for meals. Furthermore, venue capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions make it increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, and families.
“As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member schools are facing each day in addressing this pandemic,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President. “It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”
For basketball and wrestling this leaves a lot of uncertainty. There is no real date on when they will start, it’s completely up to when the state grants authorization for them to start.
While, this could push back the start of the season, Waverly girls’ basketball coach Bob Kelly is planning as if January 4 is the date, and seeing if by then the governor makes a decision to start the sports up. For Kelly this isn’t a change, the Jan. 4 date was always contingent on the governor allowing things to start then.
The one thing that is certain is that there won’t be a state tournament this year.
For Notre Dame girls’ basketball coach Max Young, that’s tough to see, but he just hopes his girls get a chance to play some games.
“My heart breaks for all of these kids who have worked hard to put themselves in a position to compete in a sport that they love,” Young said. “The number one thing we want is for everyone to be safe and to get back to normal as quick as possible. I think at this point, kids would simply be happy taking the court again regardless of if it is for a state title or a scrimmage. For our team we have 5 seniors who want to have a senior night, that want to play their final high school season and enjoy competing in a sport they love. In terms of the future, I am telling the kids to focus on one day at a time and continue to try to make themselves better so that when they return to the game they will be ready and able to play at the level they want to play at.”
For athletes the hope is just to get a chance to play.
“It’s definitely sad, especially being my senior season when we could really come together and get further this year with my best friends playing by my side,” Notre Dame’s Maddy Watts said. “But, overall, definitely is a huge upset, but hopefully we are able to even play some games and get time in the gym one last time for Notre Dame. Hopefully be able to leave a mark when the class of 2021 leaves. Just praying to be able to put that jersey on a couple more times at least, to be able to have the chance to really leave the mark and have the chances to win some games.”
In Pennsylvania, right now the plan is for teams to return January 4.
What isn’t known is how much time it will take before games can return.
NTL teams didn’t all get their practices all in, so they have to see if that is waived, or if they have to get those 15 practices in, pushing their start until more toward the middle of January.
“There is a lot to consider when schools are shut down and no practice,” Wellsboro coach Steven Adams said. “First, will anyone in the NTL even have the mandated 15 practices in before competition or will PIAA or the NTL wave the rule? Scheduling does become very tricky and hard for Athletic Directors. In regards to practices we need to be careful that we don’t start competitions to soon after a return because Athletes always push a little harder in games so you have to be aware of injuries due to lack of conditioning.
“The NTL has proven to be wise to start in January but our schedules may still need adjusted based on schools not practicing over Thanksgiving and some shutting down for a week after January 1. In respect to needing 15 practices completed before competition you don’t gain anything even if the schedule is pushed back.”
For coaches, the hope is to get some type of season, but they know getting a full-length season in is unlikely.
“ I’m not optimistic of a complete season unless PIAA would adjust dates and that doesn’t seem likely to happen but I do believe that all NTL schools could at least get a 16 game NTL season in,” Adams said. “By doing that as a league we would all have some practice times between games which should improve the quality of play. I do think it would be hard to get 22 games in a shortened period and get 15 practices in first. Maybe the NTL says 16 game schedule and each school could pick up 2 non-league games if the schedule allows. Maybe the NTL finds a way to still have the shootout. No reason teams couldn’t play at a higher seeds gym following the same guidelines to get a couple more games in as a reward to the top teams .We just couldn’t have them all under the same roof like years before.
“I want everyone to be safe , follow all safety protocols and if the state allows then hopefully the Athletes get a chance to play. I believe the kids have done a nice job of following safety guidelines in the Fall and to start the Winter so I am hopeful they get an opportunity. None of these decisions are easy, and however things shake out, we as Coaches still can have a positive impact on our players by teaching them coping skills pertinent to the situations we are in.”
For Athens wrestling, they didn’t have anything before January 4 on the schedule, so this doesn’t impact them a lot.
While the league pushed their season back, so not a lot of games were scheduled early, they also pushed practices back, so now the Wildcats know they have to catch up on practices before starting. Right now, the Wildcats by PIAA requirements, unless something changes, need 10 more practices before they can start wrestling.
“No it does not,” Athens assistant coach Jay White said of the delay helping. “ We have to have 15 practices in before we can compete. Due to the league delaying us, we were only able to get 5 in before the shut down. If forced to complete the other 10 practices on Jan 4th and after, then that will push our event starting date back to January 16th or so.”
For White, the idea is to hope for the best, but know that things could be crazy this year.
“ I have always been hopeful for normal, but realistic that things may not be,” White said. “The extent of how abnormal we will be is what worries me. Just about everyone that has ever participated in our sport remembers that time of competition and comradery fondly for the rest of their lives. Due to the extreme nature of our sport, the bonds they share with their team mates goes deeper than most relationships they will ever have, with people other than their spouse. Kids only have a very limited opportunity at this type of stuff in their life before they start the “real world” and I hope we are able to give them as much of it as we can.”
For the Troy boys’ basketball team, it’s easiest to just take things as they come.
“We are focused on taking one day at a time,” Troy assistant coach Cody Martin said. “This is something we cannot control, but we as coaches have emphasized to our players to stay in shape.
“We aren’t worried about anything else, except our team. We have to get better. We have to be mentally and physically strong during this time. We can only focus on what we can control.”
For the Trojans, it will take some time to get back into game shape, but they will be ready for anything once things return.
“We will need a good two or three weeks to get back in shape,” Martin said. “However the schedule aligns, we need to be ready for.
“We are only focused on what we can control. If we have a season we need to be ready.”
