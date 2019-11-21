CANTON — Canton Borough employees have taken the first of measures put in place to bring the WIP property, located at 60 South Washington Street in Canton, into compliance with town maintenance ordinances.
During a Monday borough council meeting, Brian Koval, a Canton resident that has brought the property to the attention of the council for years, stated that the grass has been mowed but that there is still “junk” there that poses health and safety concerns.
Koval presented photos to Canton Borough Council showing an unknown man with a backpack on the land as well as trash on the property that seemed to have been arranged to form a seating area and stated that it is a “hangout” for kids, “safe harbor for wanderers” and has many skunks and other animals.
Koval pointed to borough ordinance 521, which addresses “junk” collection and asked council to take further action.
Canton Borough President Michael Shultz stated that the borough has completed work and will be sending WIP the bill for it and will do more clean up but can not enter the building by law.
He also said the borough will continue to place a municipal lien on the property.
Council members also stated that they would like to install a fence around the property but are prohibited from doing so.
Council members elected to place a $20 fee to owners for use of the borough chainsaw plus the cost of an operator and a $15 cost for use of the borough weed eater plus the cost of an operator.
