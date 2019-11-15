Write in candidates shine in Troy School Board election

TROY — Troy Area School District will soon see new additions to their leadership after two local leaders were elected via write-in campaigns.
While the district’s region three will see two returning board members, Sheryl Angove who was given 623 running on the Democratic ticket and Dan Martin with 671 votes on the Republican ticket, both other Troy regions included winners through write in vote.
Janet Ordway, a current Troy Area School District Board of Education member retained her seat with 544 votes on a Democratic ticket and Thad Dibble was elected to the four year term through 135 write in votes.
Sarah Murray was elected as Troy Area School District’s region three school director, another four year term, after receiving 264 votes out of a total of 446 total write-in votes as there were no official names on the docket.
