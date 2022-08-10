WYALUSING — Over the past six school years, Wyalusing superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri achieved a satisfactory rating in the Objective Performance Standards set by the school district.
Following years of consistent leadership, the Wyalusing Valley School Board saw fit for a significant pay raise for Bottiglieri effective July 1, 2022.
Bottiglieri will be paid $159,500 for the 2022-2023 school year, which is $14,119.76 more than last year. During Monday’s school board meeting the motion, which included several other pay raises for administrators, carried with a 7-1 vote; Richard Robinson voted not in favor.
Robinson said his opposition to the motion was not directed at an individual, but more on a taxpayer’s wallet.
“It wouldn’t matter if it was Jason Bottiglieri or Chester Mummau or Ray Fleming or even the icon, Max Gannon, if he were still living,” Robinson said. “It is aimed at the rate of pay being paid out on the burden of the taxpayers. The salary seems very, very high.”
While other administrators received a relatively standard bump in pay, Bottiglieri’s reached nearly 10 percent. Robinson stated he requested to vote on the approval of the other salaries individually. However, his request was denied.
“I would have been more willing to give an affirmative vote to many of your raises,” he spoke to several administrators at the meeting. “These raises are raises over and above a 2.5 percent salary increase that was mandated either by contract for three of our employees or by the Act 93 agreement. These added funds are over and above the general year-to-year raises they would get.”
The seven votes in favor of the motion were: President Matt Muench, Vice President Doug Eberlin and board members Terry Cobb, Joe McMahon, Barb Prevost, Tiffani Warner and Kelly White. Absent from the meeting was board member Paul DeNault.
Other approved salaries on Monday for the 2022-2023 school year were:
Act 93 Leadership Team (expiring June 30, 2024)
- Stephanie Heller (Business Manager), $102,000
- Gary Otis (High School Principal), $122,698
- Nicole Coldren (High School Assistant Principal), $85,000
- Deneen Lantz (Elementary Principal), $99,830
- Brent Keyes (Elementary Assistant Principal and Director of Extra-Curricular Programs), $85,000
- Sue Kilmer (Director of Special Education), $95,000
- Matt Wincek (Director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology), $92,000
Act 93 Non-Supervisory Team (expiring June 30, 2024)
- Abigail Nalbone (School Psychologist), $76,000
- Jennifer Montross (Occupational Therapist), $65,000
- April Tourscher (Executive Assistant to the Superintendent), $56,000
- Vince Valoroso (Athletic Games Manager), $15,375
- Henry Labaronti (School Social Worker), $60,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.